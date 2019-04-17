Mental Hai Kya: Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut's dramedy to now release on 21 June, confirms new poster

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming dramedy Mental Hai Kya will now release on 21 June.

The news was confirmed by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his social media handle.

There had been news about Kangana requesting the makers to push the release date of the dramedy since the actress wanted to space out her next film after the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao... #MentalHaiKya gets a new release date: 21 June 2019... Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi... Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. #MentalHaiKyaOn21stJune pic.twitter.com/EyuY4BhLq5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2019

The news was announced with a new poster of the film. The quirky, edgy image shows the lead pair of the film balancing an iron blade on the tips of their tongues.

Earlier set to release on 29 March, Mental Hai Kya has been helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The film will also feature Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles, along with Kangana and Rajkummar.

Ekta Kapoor, who is producing the film, said in an earlier statement, "Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I'm thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one."

The film also marks Kangana and Rajkummar's reunion after the 2014 hit film Queen, in which they played an engaged couple who later part ways.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 10:53:40 IST

