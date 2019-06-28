Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut says film will get new title as CBFC thinks original one is 'too harsh'

In a recent media interaction, Kangana Ranaut said that Mental Hai Kya will be renamed as the CBFC (Cental Board of Film Certification) does not approve of the title. Times of India reports that the film was granted a U/A certificate and the makers were asked only to make some minor changes.

"Well, there will be a mild change in the title of the film since they find it too harsh, so we are more than happy to do that. And, other than that there are absolutely no cuts and they were thrilled to see the film," the actress told the press, according to News18.

In April, Mental health experts in India have termed it as atrocious and insensitive towards people who are actually suffering from mental health issues. The Indian Psychiatric Society had filed an official complaint to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, demanding an explanation on the posters and how the movie chooses to represent mental health.

In response to the Indian Psychiatric Society's objections, the makers had issued a clarification saying that the film does not discriminate against individuals with mental illness but encouraged people to embrace their individuality.

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor had said that Mental Hai Kya does not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. She had shared the "disclaimer" on her Twitter account ahead of the film's trailer announcement.

The Live Love Laugh Foundation's (founded by actress Deepika Padukone) had also questioned the impact and intent behind the film's posters stating that it was high time that images posters or words which in essence consolidate stereotypes of metal illness should be stopped. However, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had defended the posters, saying that the actress was a highly responsible artist and it was "immature to jump the gun and assume the worsy."

Mental Health Hai, which is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, is slated to be released on 26 July, after a series of delays. The film marks Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's reunion after the 2014 hit film Queen, in which they played an engaged couple who later part ways.

