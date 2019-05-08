Men In Black: International — Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson's spy comedy to release in China on 14 June

Men in Black: International is set to release in China on 14 June, the same it will hit theatres in the US, the makers said on 8 May, according to Variety. It will be the second movie after Men in Black 3 to open in the Middle Kingdom.

Upon release, Men in Black 3 recorded its highest opening in China with $21.7 million.

The latest action-comedy spinoff brings together actors Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson after the success of Thor: Ragnarok. Thompson and Hemsworth with play Agent Em and Agent H, respectively, who "become involved in a murder mystery that has them traveling the globe," reports ScreenRant.

Advertisement

Men In Black: International also features Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson, and Emma Thompson in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by F Gary Gray, who previously helmed films like The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton. Men In Black: International is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway; Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing, while Steven Spielberg is executive producing.

Along with MIB: International, The Secret Life of Pets 2 is the other Hollywood film which will release in China in June. A sequel to the 2016 hit, the original hauled $58 million in the country.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 15:34:29 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.