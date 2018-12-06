MIB reboot featuring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson reportedly titled Men in Black International

The sequel to Men in Black will be titled Men in Black International, reports Collider. The popular franchise was launched by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, and Barry Sonnenfeld directed the first film in 1997. The following two sequels were also helmed by Barry, but Men in Black International will see a new set of field agents who take over from the popular duo.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have been cast as the lead pair of agents in the film. F Gary Gray, well-known for his work in Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton, will be directing the spin-off of sorts.

The supporting cast includes noted actors such as Kumail Najiani, Rafe Spall, Liam Neeson. Rebecca Ferguson may be playing the role of an antagonist in the film, adds the report.

Recently, Hemsworth shared behind-the-scenes images with Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson and director F. Gary Gray. He thanked them for the fun moments that they shared while shooting the film.

The Men in Black spin-off is being financed by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald with Steven Spielberg executive producing.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 18:44 PM