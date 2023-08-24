According to reports, Meghan’s A-list Hollywood friends are ‘dropping like flies’, according to the Duchess of Sussex’s former friend Lizzie Cundy. This comes after news that Meghan is looking at bringing her lifestyle blog, ‘The Tig’, back – with Cundy stating that she thinks this could be her way of “reinventing” herself.

Meghan ran her blog for three years, until 2017, when she became engaged to Prince Harry. Cundy, who became friends with Meghan after first meeting ten years ago, said: “Meghan has probably thought, ‘I’m never going to make it back in the UK’, and she’s having to re-invent herself to be liked and get some popularity back.”

According to Mirror reports, Cundy said: “She’s slowly losing her A-list friends, from the Beckhams to Oprah Winfrey, they’re all dropping like flies around her.”

Cundy added in the report, “She’s looking at starting again, The Tig website, to re-create herself as the new Gwyneth Paltrow. Meghan’s mingling with the Montecito Mafia wellness group who are known for being desperate to be like Gwyneth.”

She further added that Meghan is probably hoping she can ‘win’ some more friends, despite the fact that, Cundy claims, her popularity is at an ‘all time low’.

On the other hand, Royal author Tom Bower says Meghan Markle never intended to stay in the UK once she married Prince Harry back in 2018. “She never intended to stay in England. She always intended to go back to California, and it has served her very well,” he told the Express.”

Bower also mentioned the Duchess of Sussex used the Prince’s Royal status to ‘woo Hollywood elites’. “All his friends were excluded and all her Hollywood contacts were included, like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney and all her agents. Everyone was there to help her career.”

Harry and Meghan Vs David and Victoria Beckham

According to reports, there appears to be a royal rift between these couples. David and Victoria Beckham, long-time friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have allegedly been accused of leaking sources about the Suessexes. David and his wife Victoria Beckham were accused of leaking sources about Harry-Meghan. Now, their friendship is over, according to an anonymous insider between Football legend David Beckham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The source told The Mail that David is “absolutely bloody furious” after accusations supposedly flew during a tense phone call between the couples. “Any making up now is so unlikely,” the insider claimed. Prince Harry reportedly called David Beckham and accused Victoria of talking to press about them.