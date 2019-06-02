'May he continue to inspire risk-takers': Narendra Modi condoles Veeru Devgan's death, calls it 'great loss to the industry'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's renowned stunt director Veeru Devgan, terming it as a "great loss to the industry".

Ajay Devgn shared the letter written by the prime minister to his mother Veena Devgan on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Veeru Devgan who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi film industry. This is a great loss for the industry," read the letter.

Hailing Devgan's work as a stuntman, action choreographer, director, producer and more, Modi wrote, "This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it."

The prime minister wrote at length about Devgan's work as a stuntman "in an era of no visual effects".

"There is something deeply moving about people like Shri Devgan who took great personal risks to enthrall audiences in an era of no 'visual effects', knowing well that the glory of taking those risks would not be credited to them. It is said that great things can be achieved if we do not care who gets the credit but concentrate on doing the best we can," the prime minister wrote in the moving letter.

Praising his dedication towards the film industry, the prime minister added, "He was known for his personal daredevilry, for pushing the limits as an action choreographer as well as for being meticulous about the safety of his team. Shri Devgn lived this ideal and his contributions to the film industry will be remembered forever. "

Referring to him as an inspiration, the statement concluded, "May he continue to inspire risk-takers in the world, because it is those who take risks that define the direction our world takes. Om Shanti to the departed soul."

Ajay Devgn was "touched" by Modi's gesture, and in response, he wrote, "My mother and the entire Devgan family are deeply touched and humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you, sir."

My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi.

Thank you Sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sJzFRzvMZb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 2, 2019

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, several other B-Town stars earlier condoled the action choreographer's death, including Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranvir Shorey, Aftab Shivdasani, Abbas-Mustan to name a few.

Devgan was suffering from breathing problems, after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santacruz in Mumbai. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest leading to his death on 27 May.

Devgan choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', where his son Ajay played the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He was also the producer of the film.

He has also acted in some films such as "Sar Utha Ke Jiyo", "Kranti", "Mr. Natwarlal", and "Muqabla."

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 19:26:46 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.