11 years and 21 films later, Avengers: Endgame is just a few days away.
What a marvelous feat of vision and execution the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, enriching pop culture in a manner that is without parallel. Now nothing can make Endgame come any sooner, but there can’t be a better way to get into the mood for the final battle with Thanos than going back to the beginning and retracing the entire journey to how we got *here* - breathless with excitement for the conclusion of the truly epic saga.
So, here’s presenting the Ultimate Marvel Marathon, where we watch every film in the MCU - from Iron Man to Captain Marvel - in the greatest Marvel Studios throwback you’ve seen. We look at the crazy moments and little details that we may have missed or forgotten over time, all of which have contributed to the iconic status the Avengers and other characters hold around the globe.
From intriguing trivia to legendary scenes, from cinephile musings to fanboy excitement, expect it all in the Ultimate Marvel Marathon.
Join us, won’t you?
Aah, the Jabari are here!
Winston Duke’s M’Baku, the leader of the mysterious mountain tribe, gets some great moments in the film later. His line ‘Glory to Hanuman’ was censored in Indian theatres (because obviously the authorities know better, right?) I don’t know, but I’d have cheered for a Hanuman - Black Panther crossover. (Also, Winston and Lupita eventually do another film together; Jordan Peele was definitely watching this one.)
How Black Panther differs from other MCU films
The boss women of Wakanda are all introduced early in the film - Okoye (Danai Gurira, Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and of course, the Queen of Wakanda (Angela Bassett). These women are in the thick of the action throughout, some kicking serious ass — this serves as another way in which Black Panther differs from the rest of the pack. Each of their relationships with the central character are also depicted so well, it feels like Wakanda is a place that encourages tight community.
Second film of the day: Black Panther
Black Panther picks up almost exactly where Civil War finished. Right from the opening scene, a prologue set in 1991, director Ryan Coogler’s craft shows an intensity we haven’t yet seen in the MCU. Only two feature films old at this point (watch Fruitvale Station and Creed!) you can feel both scale and intimacy in this epic tale.
Thor: Ragnarok will be remembered for being the film where Thor came into his own
Until now, he was largely cosplay, but he finally seems to understand what God of Thunder really means. This film offers a flash of an even better scene that Thor gets in Infinity War, when he turns up in Wakanda with all his might and glory. Besides, the point at which Ragnarok ends is almost exactly where Infinity War begins, give or take some destruction by the Children of Thanos.
FINALLY, a woman who actually has something to do!
Hela is the most powerful woman we’ve seen so far in the MCU, and Cate Blanchett plays her with the greatest mix of sass and style you’ll see. If only Captain Marvel and Hela could square off against each other!
Odin is still alive
I mean, they say he’s dead, but then he returns to give advice to his son. I think he’ll still be around long after the MCU is over. For me, he should have exited in the first Thor film, after he went into ‘Odinsleep’. Can’t believe that’s what they call it.
Thor: Ragnarok is the breeziest MCU film
This is another great example of a director being able to bring their own stamp to the MCU, and enriching their films as a result. For me, Ragnarok is the breeziest film in the MCU yet, because of Taika Waititi’s touch. Plus, Chris Hemsworth has been honing his spontaneity with every outing as Thor, and he’s close to perfection in this one.
“He’s a friend from work,” doesn’t even deserve to be an outer-space line, but the big H just makes it work.
Thor: Ragnarok is a gift that keeps on giving
Thor: Ragnarok is dotted with great moments from the word go. The opening sequence where he defeats Surtur (set to the 'Immigrant Song') sets the pace for a super-fun film. Then there’s the introduction of Hela, the destruction of Mjølnir, Thor’s meeting with an old friend in the wasteland-carnival that’s Sakaar, and SO much more.
Schedule for 19 April:
Thor: Ragnarok
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Ant-Man and the WASP
Captain Marvel.
*
On day one of our power-packed Marvel marathon, we watched five films: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America.
On day two as well, we watched five films: Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy.
On day three, we covered six films! Avengers: Age of Ultron, AntMan, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spiderman: Homecoming.
Join us as we cover the last leg of our marathon with 6 more films today: Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the WASP, Captain Marvel.
*
