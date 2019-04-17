Ultimate Marvel marathon: Watching Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man 3, ahead of Endgame

The Avengers is a holistic film that takes its time to lead up to the epic battle sequence in New York

Thor-Hulk need their own film; there's more chemistry here than we imagined.

Loki is dropping several truth bombs about humanity!

Marvel's The Avengers (2011) is where everything began, really.

On day one of our power-packed Marvel marathon, we watched five films: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America.

On day two as well, we'll be watching five films: Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Stay tuned as we bring to you easter eggs, details we missed, moments we cherished from our favourite Marvel films and miscellaneous other opinions in the Ultimate Marvel Movies Marathon, ahead of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is only 10 days away. The last film in a massive 22-film extravanganza — Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe — comes to an end in 10 days. It's been a long, emotional and sometimes exhaustive journey for fans following Marvel films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Captain Marvel, which releases just last month.

Excitement levels are high, and a Marvel movie marathon is a great way to sustain it till the final film releases. In this 'Ultimate Marvel Movie Marathon' we hope to take you through all the tropes, scenes, dialogues and characters that made you fall in love with MCU, as we wait with bated breath for Avengers: Endgame.

