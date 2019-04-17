11 years and 21 films later, Avengers: Endgame is just a few days away. What a marvelous feat of vision and execution the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, enriching pop culture in a manner that is without parallel. Now nothing can make Endgame come any sooner, but there can’t be a better way to get into the mood for the final battle with Thanos than going back to the beginning and retracing the entire journey to how we got *here* - breathless with excitement for the conclusion of the truly epic saga.
So, here’s presenting the Ultimate Marvel Marathon, where we watch every film in the MCU - from Iron Man to Captain Marvel - in the greatest Marvel Studios throwback you’ve seen. We look at the crazy moments and little details that we may have missed or forgotten over time, all of which have contributed to the iconic status the Avengers and other characters hold around the globe.
From intriguing trivia to legendary scenes, from cinephile musings to fanboy excitement, expect it all in the Ultimate Marvel Marathon. Join us, won’t you?
Here's a small break from all our Marvel film updates.
Jaani Avengers: Ek Infinity Kahaani — what happens when you merge Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani and Avengers: Infinity War
(sorry, not sorry).
The Avengers is a holistic film
Nick Fury just gave his ‘there was an idea’ speech, which was the voiceover in the Infinity War trailer. My spine has been tingling since the film began!
Without doubt, The Avengers is the most complete film of the six so far. Every character gets space and so do the events that bring them together. The conflict seems real and necessary because they have to come together and become a team first. There are long, beautiful scenes that build up and lead in to the next great one; which all culminate in that epic extended battle in New York, the first truly great action sequence in the MCU.
A Thor-Hulk we need and deserve
Tony Stark constantly needling Bruce Banner to bring out the Hulk is genuinely funny. Stark’s a true scientist. Also, Hulk and Thor have chemistry from the word go. We always needed a Thor-Hulk film, even if we didn’t know it back then.
Loki drops truth bombs
I remember watching the film the first time, when I found Loki to be the most impactful character for a majority of the film. He’s dropping truth bombs about how wretched humankind is and how desperately we crave subjugation, with only the illusion of freedom. His words are even more relevant today. And so, in the middle of a Marvel live blog, I have a question for all those who blindly follow one political leader without questioning him or her - bhai/behen, koi self-respect nahin hai kya?
Character build-up before the action begins!
Love how everyone, each superhero, gets a long, proper buildup before they get down to business here. For example, Natasha’s interrogation scene leading to her meeting Bruce Banner for the first time (in Calcutta, is what they’d like us to believe). Well, you know what they say. All great love stories begin in Calcutta. (I say that, nobody else does.)
The Avengers have arrived
Alright, The Avengers has just begun and shit is getting real! This, really, is where everything suddenly began to have a larger meaning in the MCU. This is the film that sealed the fate of the hitherto unattempted, ambitious franchise. A good time to note that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is a genius.
*
On day one of our power-packed Marvel marathon, we watched five films: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America.
On day two as well, we'll be watching five films: Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy.
Stay tuned as we bring to you easter eggs, details we missed, moments we cherished from our favourite Marvel films and miscellaneous other opinions in the Ultimate Marvel Movies Marathon, ahead of Avengers: Endgame.
Avengers: Endgame is only 10 days away. The last film in a massive 22-film extravanganza — Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe — comes to an end in 10 days. It's been a long, emotional and sometimes exhaustive journey for fans following Marvel films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Captain Marvel, which releases just last month.
Excitement levels are high, and a Marvel movie marathon is a great way to sustain it till the final film releases. In this 'Ultimate Marvel Movie Marathon' we hope to take you through all the tropes, scenes, dialogues and characters that made you fall in love with MCU, as we wait with bated breath for Avengers: Endgame.
