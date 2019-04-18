11 years and 21 films later, Avengers: Endgame is just a few days away. What a marvelous feat of vision and execution the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, enriching pop culture in a manner that is without parallel. Now nothing can make Endgame come any sooner, but there can’t be a better way to get into the mood for the final battle with Thanos than going back to the beginning and retracing the entire journey to how we got *here* - breathless with excitement for the conclusion of the truly epic saga.
So, here’s presenting the Ultimate Marvel Marathon, where we watch every film in the MCU - from Iron Man to Captain Marvel - in the greatest Marvel Studios throwback you’ve seen. We look at the crazy moments and little details that we may have missed or forgotten over time, all of which have contributed to the iconic status the Avengers and other characters hold around the globe.
From intriguing trivia to legendary scenes, from cinephile musings to fanboy excitement, expect it all in the Ultimate Marvel Marathon. Join us, won’t you?
Avengers: Age of Ultron hits the ground running
The Marvel Cinematic Universe really blew up in public consciousness after The Avengers, so with Age of Ultron, Kevin Feige, Joss Whedon and team really needed to step things up. The opening action sequence seems to have been designed pretty much keeping this in mind. A long, single take jumps from one Avenger to the other, until they all suddenly appear flying in the frame together, and it becomes slow-motion for just a second while we soak in the epic moment, before we’re back in the midst of action. And the Avengers meet the two new ‘enhanced’ beings - Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch - at the end of that same sequence. Age of Ultron doesn’t hit the ground running; it just takes off.
Schedule for Day 3, 18 April:
Avengers: Age of Ultron
AntMan
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Spiderman: Homecoming
Day 3 updates:
*
On day one of our power-packed Marvel marathon, we watched five films: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America.
On day two as well, we watched five films: Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy.
Stay tuned as we bring to you easter eggs, details we missed, moments we cherished from our favourite Marvel films and miscellaneous other opinions in the Ultimate Marvel Movies Marathon, ahead of Avengers: Endgame.
*
Avengers: Endgame is only 10 days away. The last film in a massive 22-film extravanganza — Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe — comes to an end in 10 days. It's been a long, emotional and sometimes exhaustive journey for fans following Marvel films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Captain Marvel, which releases just last month.
Excitement levels are high, and a Marvel movie marathon is a great way to sustain it till the final film releases. In this 'Ultimate Marvel Movie Marathon' we hope to take you through all the tropes, scenes, dialogues and characters that made you fall in love with MCU, as we wait with bated breath for Avengers: Endgame.
