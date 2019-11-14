Marjaavaan, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Ford Vs Ferrari, Charlie's Angels, Motherless Brooklyn: Know Your Releases

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Marjaavaan is set to lock horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's romantic comedy Motichoor Chakhnachoor this week at the theatres. While these two are the only Bollywood releases, Hollywood brings in Ford vs Ferrari, Charlie's Angels, and Motherless Brooklyn to audiences. Action (Tamil) and Tenali Ramakrishna BA.BL (Telugu) make for the South Indian releases.

Marjaavaan

What's it about: A Milap Zaveri directorial, this film is inspired heavily from the 70s Bollywood films, packed with high-octane fights and dramatic sequences. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria as leads, the film depicts Riteish Deshmukh as a vertically challenged antagonist.

Who's in it: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh

Why it may work: Much like 2014's Ek Villain, this film may set new records for dramatic thrillers which also focus heavily on a parallel romantic narrative track.

Motichoor Chakhnachoor

What's it about: The film charts the life of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in a small town in India. As age catches up with him, he feels more and more desperate to marry and settle down. Athiya Shetty on the other hand, plays a feisty girl, who has dreams of settling abroad with her husband and hesitantly zeroes in on Nawaz's character for his Dubai-based job.

Who's in it: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty, Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra

Why it may work: Nawaz, who has always aced the macabre genre of crime thrillers and psychological noir, will be seen in a romantic comedy for the first time.

Ford vs Ferrari

What's it about: Ford vs Ferrari is based on the true story of a group of maverick American engineers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby to build a car that could defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans World Championship in France.

Who's in it: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Catriona Balfe

Why it may work: The film brings together two talent powerhouses Matt Damon and Christian Bale in a high-octane action environment, all pumped with suave charms and Ocean's Eleven oomph factor.

Charlie's Angels

What's it about: The film brings back the much-loved franchise where three female secret service agents kick ass and generally show their mettle as investigative spies.

Who's in it: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska

Why it may work: Audiences will see the reprisal of the three characters, initially played by Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore. Comparisons aside, it will be interesting to see how the three now bust the bad guys, armed with hi-tech gadgets as their sleek accessories.

Motherless Brooklyn

What's it about: The Edward Norton-written and directed period drama focuses on Lionel Essrog with Tourette syndrome, who joins leagues with a private detective Frank Minna. After Frank is murdered, Lionel makes it his mission to uncover the mystery behind his death.

Who's in it: Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Leslie Mann, Alec Baldwin

Why it may work: Having had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September, the film has garnered considerable attention for its serious subject and noir treatment.

Action

Who's in it: Vishal Krishna Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Yogi Babu, Ramki

Why it may work: The film being Tamannaah's next after her role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Action is sure to arouse intrigue in audiences minds.

Tenali Ramakrishna BA.BL

Who's in it: Sundeep Kishan, Hansika Motwani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 13:47:33 IST