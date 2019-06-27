Charlie’s Angels trailer: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska team up in Elizabeth Banks' reboot

The first trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels movie has arrived. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, it stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the titular trio of secret agents and the trailer features a song which sees Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey collaborating together for the first time. So, if that doesn't get you excited, we're not sure what will.

Don’t judge a girl by her cover. Watch the #CharliesAngels trailer now - only in theaters November. 🎥🎶 pic.twitter.com/EmUnrEUwtJ — Charlie's Angels (@CharliesAngels) June 27, 2019

The action-packed trailer opens with Stewart's Sabrina on an undercover mission. “I think women can do anything,” she tells a criminal. “Just because they can, doesn’t mean they should,” he replies. “But I have so many talents,” she adds as the Angels — Sabina along with Jane (Ella Balinska) and new recruit Elena (Naomi Scott) — take on an international mission for the security enterprise the Townsend Agency and are seen showing off their backflipping, spying and heist skills with an enviable wardrobe of fancy clothes and wigs.

The clip then ends with the now famous line: "Good morning Charlie."

The cast also includes Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo, Nat Faxon and Jonathan Tucker. Banks is also playing one of the Bosleys, alongside Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou, Patrick Stewart, and Banks herself.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on 15 November.

Watch the trailer here.

