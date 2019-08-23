You are here:

Marjaavaan averts box office clash with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War, to now release on 22 November

FP Staff

Aug 23, 2019 12:51:53 IST

The box office clash between Yash Raj Films' action feature War and Marjaavaan has been averted as the makers of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer have decided to postpone the film. Earlier, the two films were both scheduled to release this Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October.

However, Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri, will now the hit the theatres on 22 November, the makers said in a statement. The film will now clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar's social drama Bala.

The makers also released the first look posters of Sidharth and Riteish Deshmukh from the film. Both the posters are set against the same 10-headed Ravana background, and the actors look menacing with their choices of weapons; while Sidharth carries a revolver, Riteish flaunts a shotgun. The latter plays a villainous dwarf in the movie.

Check out the posters here

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, the film also features Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet.

"The film needs VFX especially with Riteish (Deshmukh) playing a dwarf. We want to offer the audiences the best. The team is on edit table working day and night to achieve the deadline. After several discussions, we have decided to release on a later date, and give a powerful film to our audiences," Bhushan says.

Nikkhil says it was important for the team to find a suitable release date for Marjaavaan.

Milap says, "It is a powerful mass action love story with the highlight being the battle between Sidharth and Riteish. Riteish is playing a dwarf villain, and his VFX is hopefully going to be a highlight."

The director says the shooting process was quite rigorous, especially due to the VFX work.

"We had to plan every shot of Riteish's months in advance with storyboards. Each shot needed five different layers. So in effect, we had to shoot each shot five times. The process was time-consuming but exciting. For lots of shots, Riteish had to walk on his knees, he was terrific and supported me all the way," Milap adds.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 12:51:53 IST

tags: Ayushmann Khurrana , Bala , Bhumi Pednekar , Bhushan Kumar , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hrithik Roshan , Marjaavan , Milap Zaveri , Rakul Preet Singh , Riteish Deshmukh , tara sutaria , Tiger Shroff , War , Yami Gautam

also see

War: First look poster of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor's upcoming action film released

War: First look poster of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor's upcoming action film released

Dream Girl: Riteish Deshmukh to dance alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Nusrat Bharucha in Dhagala reprise

Dream Girl: Riteish Deshmukh to dance alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Nusrat Bharucha in Dhagala reprise

As Toilet: Ek Prem Katha turns two, Bhumi Pednekar says working in the film made her 'humble, socially aware'

As Toilet: Ek Prem Katha turns two, Bhumi Pednekar says working in the film made her 'humble, socially aware'