Marjaavaan averts box office clash with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War, to now release on 22 November

The box office clash between Yash Raj Films' action feature War and Marjaavaan has been averted as the makers of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer have decided to postpone the film. Earlier, the two films were both scheduled to release this Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October.

However, Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri, will now the hit the theatres on 22 November, the makers said in a statement. The film will now clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar's social drama Bala.

The makers also released the first look posters of Sidharth and Riteish Deshmukh from the film. Both the posters are set against the same 10-headed Ravana background, and the actors look menacing with their choices of weapons; while Sidharth carries a revolver, Riteish flaunts a shotgun. The latter plays a villainous dwarf in the movie.

Check out the posters here

Tu HERO hai. Main ZERO hoon! Lekin Bandook kitni bhi badi ho, Jaan lene waali goli chhoti hi hoti hai! #Marjaavaan releasing on 22 Nov '19 pic.twitter.com/5NyXfL72fx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 23, 2019

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, the film also features Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet.

"The film needs VFX especially with Riteish (Deshmukh) playing a dwarf. We want to offer the audiences the best. The team is on edit table working day and night to achieve the deadline. After several discussions, we have decided to release on a later date, and give a powerful film to our audiences," Bhushan says.

Nikkhil says it was important for the team to find a suitable release date for Marjaavaan.

Milap says, "It is a powerful mass action love story with the highlight being the battle between Sidharth and Riteish. Riteish is playing a dwarf villain, and his VFX is hopefully going to be a highlight."

The director says the shooting process was quite rigorous, especially due to the VFX work.

"We had to plan every shot of Riteish's months in advance with storyboards. Each shot needed five different layers. So in effect, we had to shoot each shot five times. The process was time-consuming but exciting. For lots of shots, Riteish had to walk on his knees, he was terrific and supported me all the way," Milap adds.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 12:51:53 IST