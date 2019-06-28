Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Malhotra team up for a special song in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan

After wrapping the shoot of his upcoming film Marjaavaan, Sidharth Malhotra has returned to the sets to shoot a special song with Pyaar Ka Panchnama actor Nushrat Bharucha. The film’s special song was shot at a suburban studio on Tuesday before shifting to Vasai Fort. Nushrat told Mumbai Mirror that she feels a certain connect with the team of the film including the director Milap Zaveri.

“The film entered my orbit several times. I’d constantly hear about Marjaavaan at events and parties. At one such gathering, I was randomly told about this song they were doing and told that they were scouting for a girl. Sid suggested that I do it and everyone was surprised when I agreed instantly. I guess I was destined to be a part of the film," said Nushrat.

She further went on to reveal that the song, titled 'Peeyu Datke', is inspired by a Rajasthani folk song and is sung and composed by Honey Singh. She added that they had a blast dancing to Mudassar Khan’s choreography.

Nushrat Bharucha comes on board for a song in #Marjaavaan... The song, composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat... Costars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 2 Oct 2019 release.

Nushrat also opened up about working with co-star Sidharth and called him “one of the nicest of guys in the industry." She said that he helped her cope with stress during the shoot.

Marjaavan also stars Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. The film is slated to release on 2 October, 2019. Other than the special song, Sidharth is currently busy shooting for his upcoming biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra which has officially been titled Shershaah and is being produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will also star Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Nushrat on the other hand is the female lead in Raaj Shaanilyaa-directed Dream Girl, with Ayushmann Khurrana.

