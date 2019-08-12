War: First look poster of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor's upcoming action film released

Ahead of the release of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's action film, the makers of War have unveiled a grand new poster. The poster features the actors amidst picturesque mountains andhigh-end luxury cars. With a determined expression on their faces, the actors are seen holding onto their guns, as they gear up to face the challenges ahead.

Check out the new poster of War here

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff... First look poster of #War... Directed by Siddharth Anand... 2 Oct 2019 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/Cwle9fPrkX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2019

Last month, a teaser for War was released. The footage was a visual spectacle for action cinema lovers as they witnessed Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they attempted to best each other.

The duo will share the screen space for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial. In a previous interview, Hrithik spoke about working with Tiger in the film. "After doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, I needed a force that would drive me to be my best. I was getting too complacent, and I felt only Tiger had the power to stand in front of me and make me look like a piece of sh*t. I don't think anyone else would've ignited me the way he has," he told GQ. He added that he is now open to starring in "two-hero films and ensembles" and also in smaller films.

Not much is known about War, which is less than three months away from release. This was a creative decision from the makers in a bid to build curiosity. "A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways," Tiger told Indo Asian News Service in a recent statement.

War is slated to hit the screens on 2 October in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 11:16:40 IST