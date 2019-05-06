Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Bala goes on floors; Yami Gautam to reunite with Vicky Donor co-star

Marking their second association after Badlapur, Yami Gautam has been roped in by producer Dinesh Vijan for his production titled Bala. Yami reunites with her Vicky Donor co-star Ayushmann Khurrana seven years after both of them made their debut with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy.

Confirming the news Yami told Pinkvilla that she is looking forward to the collaboration. “I’m excited to be working on Bala. It’s a great script, and a relevant concept and an amazing team working on it. It’s been an overwhelming time for me this year, starting with Uri: The Surgical Strike and now with coming on board for Bala."

The film went on the floors on Monday. Bala is about a guy who is balding prematurely and how he deals with it.

While Bhumi plays this dusky small town educated girl, Yami plays a supermodel based in Lucknow.

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who delivered one of the biggest hits of last year, Stree.

Dinesh Vijan shared his excitement in a statement, “This time last year we were shooting Stree, and it’s surreal that we are starting another film with Amar today. Bala is entertaining witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story."

The film also stars Saurab Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Pahwa will reunite with Ayushmann and Bhumi after RS Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. It will be shot in Mumbai and Kanpur.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 15:03:22 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.