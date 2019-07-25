Margot Robbie says Barbie live-action film is "a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world"

Margot Robbie has said that she intends to spread the message of positivity through her Barbie film. Last week, it was reported that writer-director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are co-writing the long-awaited movie. Robbie will star in and produce the project via her LuckyChap banner.

Talking to Variety on the sidelines of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, the 29-year-old actor said playing the role is a "great opportunity" for her.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a change to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said.

The Barbie film is the first announced deal to come out of toymaker’s newly-established Mattel Films. The Barbie doll debuted at a New York toy fair in 1959.

In 2014, announcements of Mattel associating with Sony emerged with regards to the Barbie film. In 2016, it was reported that actress-cum-comedienne Amy Schumer was set to feature in the lead role. It was then supposed to have a modern-day treatment of it with an emphasis on feminism and identity. However, Schumer dropped out of the project citing 'scheduling conflicts' which were followed by reports that Anne Hathaway would be part of the project.

The project later moved to Warner Bros where Patty Jenkins was being considered as the helmer, but no formal announcement was made by the studio.

Gerwig, who is currently busy with the post-production of her much-anticipated Little Women adaptation, is also being "eyed" to direct the Barbie film.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 14:59:57 IST