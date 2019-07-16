You are here:

Margot Robbie's live-action Barbie film to be co-written by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Writer-director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are co-writing the long-awaited Barbie film. Margot Robbie will star in and produce the project via her LuckyChap banner, reports Variety.

The Barbie film has been in the works since last year. It is the first announced deal to come out of toymaker’s newly-established Mattel Films, headed by producer Robbie Brenner. The project was earlier set up at Sony, and had first Amy Schumer then Anne Hathaway attached to star with Alethea Jones directing.

It later moved to Warner Bros where Patty Jenkins was being considered as the helmer, but no formal announcement was made by the studio.

Robbie had said in a statement that she believes the film will have a “tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”

Gerwig, who is currently busy with the post-production of her much-anticipated Little Women adaptation, is also being "eyed" to direct the Barbie film.

Gerwig and Baumbach have previously collaborated on Mistress America and Frances Ha.

Gerwig also starred in Baumbach's Greenberg. Baumbach also known for his 2017 Netflix film, The Meyerowitz Stories, has another untitled project starring Adam Sandler and Scarlett Johansson arriving on the streaming platform soon, adds Variety.

