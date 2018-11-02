Ewan McGregor to play Batman villain Black Mask in Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn spin-off, Birds of Prey

Ewan McGregor has come on board to play Batman villain Black Mask in the Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey, reported Deadline. He will be seen alongside Margot Robbie, who will be reprising her Suicide Squad role as Harley Quinn. Robbie will also be co-producing the film.

Born as Roman Sionis, Black Mask is described as a brutal and ruthless crime lord in Gotham City, who leads the False Face Society gang and bears a deranged fixation with masks. He also killed his parents and took control of their business, but failed to keep it afloat.

Apart from McGregor and Robbie, the film will feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary. Rosie Perez will be playing Detective Renee Montoya. The film will also feature “a half-Asian character," reportedly Cassandra Cain.

McGregor recently featured in Christopher Robin and is starring in Warner Bros.’ The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep as Danny Torrance.

To be directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey will open in the theatres on 7 February, 2020. Yan will be first ever female Asian director to take charge of a superhero film.

In the US-China Entertainment Summit, Yan revealed that Birds of Prey is going to be R-Rated.

