Mardaani 2, The Body, Jumanji: The Next Level, Venky Mama, Mamangam: Know Your Releases

This Friday will cater to moviegoers of all ages and fans of all genres. For Bollywood buffs there are Mardaani 2 and The Body, while there is Jumanji: The Next Level in Hollywood. Venky Mama and Mamangam are releases from the South.

Mardaani 2

What's it about: Rani Mukerji's feisty cop Shivani Shivaji Roy take charge as she leads the fight to stop crimes against women in this sequel of the 2014 film.

Who's in it: Besides Mukerji, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin

Why it may work: The film touches upon a sensitive and topical issue told through the eyes of a female law enforcement officer. Owing to the following Mardaani gained upon its release, this one is likely to get a similar response.

The Body

What's it about: The horror thriller is inspired by Spanish thriller El Cuerpo. It follows a man, whose wife suddenly disappears mysteriously.

Who's in it: Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala

Why it may work: By the looks of the trailer, The Body has a gripping plot that will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats. The film also has an impressive star cast.

Jumanji: The Next Level

What's it about: According to the synopsis, "In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game."

Who's in it: Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black

Why it may work: Owing to its theme of adventure, this film will drive families and kids to cinemas.

Venky Mama

What's it about: The film follows the two male leads and the different adventures that follow.

Who's in it: Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna

Why it may work: Venky Mama has all the elements of a commercial entertainer and should be witness a successful run at the box office. Loyal fans of Daggubati and Chaitanya will surely flock to cinemas to catch the film.

Mamangam

What's it about: Set in Kerala, the film tells the tale of Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest forms of martial arts in the world. Mamangam is a festival that took place every 12 years during the 17th century on the banks of Bharatapuzha, Thirunavaya in Malabar area of Kerala.

Who's in it: Mammootty

Why it may work: The historical drama will see Mammootty in a completely different avatar

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 18:08:14 IST