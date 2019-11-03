Mamangam trailer: Mammootty is a fearless warrior in upcoming historical drama

The trailer of Mammootty highly-anticipated historical drama, Mamangam, was unveiled on 2 November (Saturday). Set in Kerala, the film tells the tale of Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest forms of martial arts in the world. Mamangam is a festival that took place every 12 years during the 17th century on the banks of Bharatapuzha, Thirunavaya in Malabar area of Kerala.

The trailer, set to tense music, begins with Mammooty's voiceover saying, "If even one person still goes for Mamangam from Valluvanadu, it's because the women prepare a pyre of revenge in their minds. You and I were born in the womb of such women."

The story reveals that the men going off to war is an incredible sacrifice for the women they leave behind. "No woman in Valluvanad would shed tears for a man who has pledged to win. Or else it becomes a rain of fire," says a woman.

Then the scene shifts to the men in combat. Mammooty seen surrounded by an army of armed men, but they stand no chance against him and his sword fighting skills.

"Mamangam is a content-driven period drama. When the script came to me I was impressed with layers in my characterisation, something I have not done before. It is a beautiful script-oriented period drama, where I play this mysterious character, who sports various looks, and is multi-dimensional. The new generation should know about some of Kerala’s unsung heroes," Mammootty has previously told Firstpost.

Shankar Ramakrishnan has adapted the original screenplay and dialogues from Malayalam. The action sequences have been choreographed by Sham Kaushal. National Award winner M Jayachandran has composed the music, while Rafeeq Ahmed and Ajay Gopal have written the lyrics. Manoj Pillai is the cinematographer.

Besides Mammootty, the film, directed by M Padmakumar, also stars Achutan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Valsala Menon, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Sudev Nair, Siddique, Unni Mukundan, Sureshkrishna, and Manikkuttan. Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films has bankrolled this mega-budget project.

Mamangam will release on 21 November.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 12:14:59 IST