Harvey Weinstein, the baap of sexual harassment, is so ill in jail that his lawyers fear he won’t survive the winter.

I suppose we all get what we deserve in life, don’t we? Harvey is reaping the harvest of his horny hijinks. But what about our own little Harvey Weinsteins at home? The ‘happily’ married head honcho of a movie empire who has paid in multi-crores to shut up women who have come forward to give lurid details of his screen sex…I mean screen tests. One of these days one of these women will change her mind after pocketing the money. That’s when Mr Big Bucks who enjoys his big f..ks will finally get his comeuppance.

It is this money factor that colours all dispositions of sexual harassment. In Kevin Spacey’s case the 50-year-old actor Anthony Rapp claimed he was groped by Kevin when he, Rapp was just 14. If it happened it was awful, and a life-scarring experience.

But why did Rapp want 40 million dollars as compensation? To buy himself trauma-surviving uppers? I mean when you ask for money in return for your lost innocence you kind of lose that innocence all over again.

The courts say Kevin didn’t do it. I hope he didn’t. Sajid Khan is neither Weinstein nor Spacey. He is, rather was, just an empowered schmuck who thought he could get away with his leery advances because he had Farah Khan for a sister.

Is she so powerful that she can shield her badly behaved brother from multiple charges of sexual harassment? For those who came in late Farah Khan is a choreographer-turned-filmmaker known to be friendly with almost the entire film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are her two best buddies. With Shah Rukh her rapport fell apart for a while; and in an infamous incident at a party SRK allegedly caught Farah’s husband, the great filmmaker Shirish Kunder by his long locks and manhandled him in full public view

However, Farah chose to forget that incident after her directorial with Akshay Kumar flopped. She swallowed her pride apologized to SRK, chose to forget that he had shown Mr Kunder his place, and worked with him again.

The point of the above incident is that this is a family that has no qualms about overlooking humiliating/unacceptable behaviour as long as the end result is self-serving. I am sure Sajid sits inside Bigg Boss house confident that no one can touch him because Bhai and Behana are both supporting his grand resurrection.

Behana Farah apparently spoke to Bhai Salman personally. Salman as we all know has this interesting track record regarding women. When you sit with him and cronies and hear them talk you will know how interesting.

When Sajid comes out not from jail but Bigg Boss, he has a film waiting to be directed for producer Feroze Nadiadwala. Feroze, a godfearing decent man told me, “Yes, I am working with Sajid. He is someone I’ve known for years. He is a friend and a brother. I can’t abandon him just because it is fashionable to do. I don’t know about why others don’t want to work with Sajid. I want to, and I will.”

Interestingly Firoz’s cousin Sajid Nadiadwala was the first filmmaker to ban Sajid Khan mid-way through the shooting of Housefull 4 when the allegations against Khan cropped up. But don’t be impressed. This was a marketing strategy more than any genuine support for the MeToo movement.

In secret when the moral watchdogs are not watching a majority of the men in the entertainment industry talk in a far from respectable way about women.

Sherlyn Chopra, whom I completely believe, can go blue in the face describing which body part of his Sajid Khan wanted her to touch. She is not being heard.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

