Bigg Boss 16 has been in the news for not so very pleasant reasons. Right from Sajid Khan’s participation to Salman Khan being down with dengue, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the makers this season. And now. Rahul Vaidya and Gauahar Khan take a dig at Bigg Boss 16 contestants for speaking in English. Both Rahul and Gauahar had a gala time in calling the contestants out for not speaking in Hindi with amusing tweets.

Is today’s episode of #bb16 in English on a special occasion???? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 23, 2022

Am I watching bigg boss or big brother ??!! #soundarya #nimrit sab English jhaad rahe hain! 🤔 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 23, 2022

Sajid Khan was accused by as many as nine women of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement that began in 2018. One of the actresses that accused Khan was Sherlyn Chopra. Despite repeated requests to the makers of Bigg Boss 16 to evict Khan from inside the house, the plea fell on deaf ears. And the actress was now spotted at a police station to lodge a complaint against Sajid.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Chopra said that Khan is a regular offender and sexual predator and the makers of Bigg Boss are not evicting him despite her repeated requests. She has now filed a complaint against the Housefull director.

On the work front, Gauahar will be seen with Gulshan Devaiah in the show Shiksha Mandal.

Commenting on the series, Director Syed Ahmad Afzal said, “While Shiksha Mandal is a story inspired by true events, we’ve tried to ensure that the narrative is as gripping as it is realistic. It’s an added advantage for us that we have talented actors like Gauahar, Gulshan, and Pavan sir, who have shown faith in the script and me! Our association with MX Player is strengthened with this show, and we hope to create such hard-hitting stories together.”

