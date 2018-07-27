Manmarziyaan, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, to now release on 14 September

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, which features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role along with actors Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, has a new release date. The film has been preponed to 14 September, 2018 instead of its initial date of release, 21 September.

Film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and broke the news to audiences:

It was reported earlier that there were speculations doing the rounds of the makers contemplating over 14 September to be the release date for the film. Initially, it was supposed to hit the screens on 7 September and would have possibly clashed with Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, that stars Kajol along with National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen.

Manmarziyaan's shooting schedule had commenced in January 2018, as reported earlier.

With Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan will make a comeback on the big screen after almost two years. He and Pannu reportedly star as love interests in the film.

Produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Manmarziyaan is set to be a creative concoction of Rai and Anurag Kashyap's styles of movie-making, which are distinctly different and fresh.

The film is also going to be screened at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

