Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, Nandita Das' Manto to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival

Mumbai: Anurag Kashyap's next Manmarziyaan and Nandita Das' Manto have been selected for screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The organisers unveiled on 24 July, the first titles for the festival, which will run from 6 to 16 September in 2018.

Kashyap's film, titled Husband Material in English and starring Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, will have a gala premiere at the 43rd edition of the film festival.

An elated Kashyap also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Manmarziyaan aka Husband Material premieres at TIFF before releasing on the 21st September."

The film's story follows a spirited girl who finds herself caught in a complicated love triangle while burdened with societal and familial pressures.

Das' Manto, which garnered rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, will be screened at the festival as a special presentation.

The biopic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role of the celebrated Urdu short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

Among the world premieres at the famed festival are Felix Van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet; Steve McQueen's Widows, Peter Hedges' Julia Roberts-starrer Ben Is Back, Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, and Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem-starrer Everybody knows, directed by Academy Award winner, Asghar Farhadi.

The Toronto International Film Festival had cancelled its opening press conference on 24 July in the wake of the mass shooting in Canada's Greektown neighbourhood.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 11:54 AM