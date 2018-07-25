You are here:

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, Nandita Das' Manto to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival

FP Staff

Jul,25 2018 11:54:45 IST

Mumbai: Anurag Kashyap's next Manmarziyaan and Nandita Das' Manto have been selected for screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The organisers unveiled on 24 July, the first titles for the festival, which will run from 6 to 16 September in 2018.

Kashyap's film, titled Husband Material in English and starring Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, will have a gala premiere at the 43rd edition of the film festival.

An elated Kashyap also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Manmarziyaan aka Husband Material premieres at TIFF before releasing on the 21st September."

The film's story follows a spirited girl who finds herself caught in a complicated love triangle while burdened with societal and familial pressures.

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Das' Manto, which garnered rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, will be screened at the festival as a special presentation.

The biopic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role of the celebrated Urdu short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui essyas the role of in Nandita Das' biopic on the Urdu poet.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the role of Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das' biopic on the Urdu short story writer.

Among the world premieres at the famed festival are Felix Van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet; Steve McQueen's Widows, Peter Hedges' Julia Roberts-starrer Ben Is Back, Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, and  Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem-starrer Everybody knows, directed by Academy Award winner, Asghar Farhadi.

The Toronto International Film Festival had cancelled its opening press conference on 24 July in the wake of the mass shooting in Canada's Greektown neighbourhood.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 11:54 AM

tags: #Anurag Kashyap #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Manmarziyaan #Manto #Nandita Das #Nawazuddin Siddiqui #Taapsee Pannu #Toronto International Film Festival

also see

Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Manmarziyaan to release on 21 September

Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Manmarziyaan to release on 21 September

Rajshri Deshpande discusses playing strong female characters in Sacred Games, S Durga, Nandita Das' Manto biopic

Rajshri Deshpande discusses playing strong female characters in Sacred Games, S Durga, Nandita Das' Manto biopic

Sacred Games gets trolled on Twitter for promoting 'unabated Hindu hatred', 'demonising upper castes'

Sacred Games gets trolled on Twitter for promoting 'unabated Hindu hatred', 'demonising upper castes'