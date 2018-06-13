Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyan may now clash with Kajol, Pradeep Sarkar's Eela

With Manmarziyan, Abhishek Bachchan will make his comeback after nearly two years. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Vicky Kausal and Taapsee Pannu.

It was reported that the film's release date would be 7 September, the same as Bachchan's mentor JP Dutta's war drama Paltan. Bachchan had made his debut in Dutta's Refugee in 2000. Coincidentally, Karan Johar's Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez is also slated to release on the same date.

According to a recent report by DNA, Bachchan has requested the makers of his film to push the release date to avoid a clash.

The report adds that producer Aanand L Rai and director Anurag Kashyap are contemplating a date change to 14 September, which will clash with Kajol and Riddhi Sen-starrer Eela helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

DNA also mentions that the makers of both films are only tentatively looking at this date and nothing is set in stone yet.

The initial cast of Manmarziyan included Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. It was also speculated that Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan would make his big Bollywood debut with this film, but was later replaced by Bachchan. It was also reported that first Sameer Arya and then Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary would be directing, till it was confirmed that Kashyap would be donning the director's hat.

