Manmarziyaan: Amit Trivedi creates an atmosphere of impassioned love in new lyrical song 'Hallaa'

Manmarziyaan's new song 'Hallaa' was recently released. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted about it calling it his favourite song from the film.

'Hallaa' is a lyrical sung by Jyoti Nooran and Romy. Amit Trivedi has scored the track. The song primarily talks about the passion that is involved in the lives of the main characters of the film, embroiled in a complex love triangle. Nooran's rustic texture makes the lyrics (provided by Shellee) poignant and pregnant with meaning. The song has an almost Sufi feel to it, yet Trivedi manages to revamp it and make it more upbeat.

Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, the upcoming romantic drama is directed be Anurag Kashyap. Vicky Kaushal plays Vicky, an unabashed, unconventional rowdy lad who is involved with Rumi, a rebel of sorts trying to oscillate between Vicky and Robbie (played by Abhishek Bachchan).

The film faced a series of changes in the cast and director, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar initially roped in for the lead roles. Dulquer Salman was also set to make his Bollywood debut with Manmarziyaan, however, he was eventually replaced by Bachchan.

Scheduled to release on 14 September, Manmarziyaan seems to be packed with emotions, angst and complications.

Listen to the song here:

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 14:54 PM