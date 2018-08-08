Manmarziyaan poster hints at love triangle between Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal

After almost two years Abhishek Bachchan will make a comeback with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, along with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The first poster for the film was shared on Wednesday by Kashyap himself.

At first glance, the poster hints at an intense love triangle between the three characters. Knowing Kashyap's knack for storytelling, it will surely take the audience by surprise. Along with the poster, Kashyap's tweet also announced the release date for the film's trailer, 9 August.

The first look of Manmarziyaan showed a grave-looking Bachchan sporting a turban while Pannu and Kaushal seemed like a happy, loved-up couple.

The film faced a series of changes in the cast and director, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar initially roped in for the lead roles. Dulquer Salman was also set to make his Bollywood debut with Manmarziyaan, however, he was eventually replaced by Bachchan.

Manmarziyaan was also selected to be screened at the Toronto Film Festival as Husband Material. The film, co-produced by Aanand L Rai and written by Kanika Dhillon, will release in theatres on 14 September.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 13:44 PM