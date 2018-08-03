Manjusha Mohandas, Star Singer contestant, dies after one week of hospitalisation due to road accident

Malayalam singer Manjusha Mohandas who rose to fame with her performances on singing reality show Star Singer passed away on 2 August after incurring injuries in a road accident. The 27-year-old singer met with an accident last week on a two-wheeler with her friend when they collided with a mini-van driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to a DNA report, it took place on MC Road in Thanipuzha on 27 July and she under medical supervision in a private hospital in Angamaly. After her condition was declared to be critical, she was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi. She is survived by her husband Priyadarshan and a daughter.

Manjusha was studying in her second year of MA in Performing Arts at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady.

She was a contestant on 2009 season of Idea Star Singer produced by Asianet. Later, her wedding video went viral on social media.

Star Singer was a reality-television show which broadcasted on Asianet and sponsored by Idea Cellular. The contestants fell in the age group of 15–35 years and were chosen on the basis of their skill in singing and entertainment. It followed a public voting scheme where the audience would send out text messages to vote for their favorite participant.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 11:12 AM