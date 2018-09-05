Sonu Sood on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Never worked with two directors on one film

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi seems to continue being in the news for statements issued by the actors. Sood, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, said that he had never mentioned anything regarding not wanting to work under a female director, as claimed by Kangana Ranaut who had recently taken the directorial strains for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Sood clarified the statement, saying he has had experience working with a female director in Happy New Year which was helmed by Farah Khan. "I only said I can’t be working with two directors on one set. So I will always maintain that stand and in a span of all these years, whatever films I have done, 80 to 90 movies, I have worked with one director at a time. So that is my stand and I will always stick to it,” he said.

The actor has cited date issues for backing out of the project. The producers have also come out to back the statement saying that Sood was scheduled to begin shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba from September, 2019, which would clash with the shooting schedules of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 11:29 AM