You are here:

Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's period drama picks up pace, earns Rs 26.85 cr

FP Staff

Jan 27, 2019 14:37:56 IST

Kangana Ranaut's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi earned Rs 8.75 crore on the opening day. However, it picked up pace on Saturday and raked in Rs 18.10 crore. The collection, which includes Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions, currently stands at Rs 26.85 crore. According to trade analysts, a strong word of mouth and the Republic Day holiday lead to a good footfall in theatres.

Still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi trailer. YouTube screengrab

Still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. YouTube screengrab

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi focuses on Rani Laxmibai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa among others. KV Vijayendra Prasad, screenwriter of blockbusters like Baahubali franchise has penned the script of Manikarnika.

The film had also faced its share of controversies with Sonu Sood's exit and Kangana sharing the directorial duties with Krish. Manikarnika had also invited severe protests from political outfits who had claimed to be part of Karni Sena for allegedly distorting history and alluding to a relationship between a British officer and Rani Laxmibai.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 14:38:24 IST

tags: Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , CriticalPoint , Karni Sena , Manikarnika , manikarnika box office collection , Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi , Republic Day

also see

Manikarnika: Maharashtra Karni Sena threatens to not let Kangana Ranauat 'walk freely' in the state

Manikarnika: Maharashtra Karni Sena threatens to not let Kangana Ranauat 'walk freely' in the state

Manikarnika, Thackeray box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film collects Rs 8.75 cr, Nawazuddin-starrer Rs 6 cr on opening day

Manikarnika, Thackeray box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film collects Rs 8.75 cr, Nawazuddin-starrer Rs 6 cr on opening day

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Karni Sena denies involvement in protests against Kangana Ranaut's film

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Karni Sena denies involvement in protests against Kangana Ranaut's film