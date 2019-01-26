Manikarnika, Thackeray box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film collects Rs 8.75 cr, Nawazuddin-starrer Rs 6 cr on opening day

Two highly-anticipated films, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray hit the theatres on Friday amid polarised reviews. After a slow start in the morning, Kangana Ranaut's period drama picked up pace in the evening to mint Rs 8. 75 crore on the opening day.

#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround... Sure, there’s appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls... Fri ₹ 8.75 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2019

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi focuses on Rani Laxmibai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land. The Kangana Ranaut-fronted historical film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa among others. KV Vijayendra Prasad, screenwriter of blockbusters like Baahubali franchise has penned the script of Manikarnika.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's biopic on the Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, on the other hand, scored well in Maharashtra specifically. Thackeray has earned Rs 6 crore on its opening day, and is expected to witness a growth in its collections over the Republic Day weekend.

