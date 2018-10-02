Maneka Gandhi speaks up in support of Tanushree Dutta: 'Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated'

Days after Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of a film in 2008, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi came out in support of the actor, saying that "harassment of any kind will not be tolerated."

In an interview with Republic, Maneka Gandhi emphasised the need to start a campaign like #MeToo in India, "wherein whoever has ever been harassed should write to our campaign and we should investigate".

She added that the National Commission of Women is going to register and investigate every complaint, having already solved several thousand such cases.

In a recent TV interview, Dutta had claimed that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss 10 years ago. The actor, a former Miss India-Universe who is now based in the US, also alleged that the actor had the tacit support of the film's makers.

Since then, plenty of Bollywood stars like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha have rallied around the actress.

Patekar has denied the claims.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 20:05 PM