Malang: Anil Kapoor wraps up shoot of Mohit Suri's romantic thriller, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani

After months of shooting, actor Anil Kapoor announced the wrap of his upcoming film Malang on 1 October (Tuesday). The actor celebrated the occasion with cake on a 'dark night' with the crew of the film, according to his Twitter caption. Disha Patani concluded the filming in July, after four months of rigorous schedules.

The Nayak actor shared the news alongside pictures from the sets which show the crew enjoying the cake together.

Here is Anil's post.

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemmu. A Mumbai Mirror report had previously stated that Anil's character in Malang will have shades of grey.

Malang is a revenge drama, helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.

The film marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes on board Mohit's film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

Anil was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal. He will share screen space with John Abraham in Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee. He will play Shah Jahan in Karan Johar's historical drama, Takht, according to Indiatimes. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor have are a part of the cast as well. India Today reports that the actor has reportedly joined Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The publication writes that he was spotted with director Shankar's office in Chennai.

Malang is set to hit theatres on 14 February, 2020.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 15:51:07 IST