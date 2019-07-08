Disha Patani wraps up shoot for Malang, Mohit Suri's romantic thriller also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur

Mohit Suri's upcoming film Malang, which features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles, involved intense travelling. Patani, after four months of rigorous schedules, has finally wrapped up the shoot for the film, reports Times of India. Both Patani and Kapur shuttled between Goa, Mauritius and Mumbai for the purpose of filming.

The report adds that one of the main reasons for Disha's shoot being exhaustive was the numerous action stunts that the actress has had to perform for Malang. The report adds that the film has a lot of aquatic action which Disha really loved doing. Disha is very fond of aqua sports and because of that, the reports states it was very easy for her to perform them in the movie. In the film, people will see Disha doing sports like kite surfing, sub wing, and scuba diving.

Check out Disha Patani training for Malang

Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu also feature in the romantic thriller. A Mumbai Mirror report had previously stated that Anil's character in the film will have shades of grey.

The backdrop of the film is mainly a thriller with a romantic angle which plays out between Aditya and Disha.

The film marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes on board Mohit's film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

Malang is scheduled to hit theatres on Valentine's Day, 2020.

