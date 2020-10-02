Malaika Arora to resume shooting for India's Best Dancer after testing negative for coronavirus
Malaika Arora, who announced on 7 September she tested positive for coronavirus, will resume shooting for the show on 5 October.
Malaika Arora, who announced on 7 September she tested positive for coronavirus, will resume shooting on 5 October. Arora will return as a judge on Sony’s dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.
In a statement to Mirror, producer Ranjeet Thakur confirms the news. "She was under home quarantine for the first 14 days. She tested negative by the third week, and wanted a little more time to recuperate before returning to the set."
Nora Faheti stepped in as a guest judge in Arora's place. Thakur says as a farewell gift to Farehi, all contestants will perform on her songs in the upcoming episode. He adds they are trying to rope in Fatehi for a performance in the finale as well.
Choreographer Geeta Kapur, the other judge on the show along with Terence Lewis, penned a note thanking Fatehi for her stint.
U came like a breath of fresh air and have left us gasping for more !!! Thank u my baby Nora for being such a lovely and special part of my life ... I don’t know how u did it but in such a short span u filled an important space left by @malaikaaroraofficial with such grace... dignity.. gud vibe ... love and honesty ... and u leave us with so much too hold on too ...I will miss u lil gurl and I’m sure I say this on behalf of all those u come across and go ur way YOU ARE RATCHET ... ur vibe is infectious... god bless u may success be ur best friend and stay with u always ... love u Nora PRA PRA PRA PRA PRRRRRRRRAAAAA Must watch this week as @norafatehi spends her last weekend on #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial @terence_here @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @framesproductioncompany @tranjeet
A day before Arora's announcement, Arjun Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus. Kapoor said he is asymptomatic, and had isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities. In light of his diagnosis, the shooting for his upcoming cross-border love story, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, was stalled.
Earlier in May, a member of Arjun's father-producer Boney Kapoor's domestic staff had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, Boney had issued a statement saying, "Myself, my children, and the other staff at home are all fine, and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started."
