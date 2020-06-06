Coronavirus Outbreak: Boney Kapoor says his house staffs have 'fully recovered'; Janhvi, Khushi's quarantine ends

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Friday said three coronavirus-infected members of his household staff have now fully recovered and they have tested negative for the disease. He added that his 14-day home quarantine along with his two daughters has also ended.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Boney Kapoor lives in Mumbai with his two daughters — actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi.

In addition, the 64-year-old producer prayed for a speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering from COVID-19 and urged everyone to stay safe by strictly following guidelines issued by the government.

He further thanked the frontline warriors for their hard work and support to everyone in these difficult times.

Read Boney Kapoor's tweets below

Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice #Doctors #HealthcareWorkers #Covid19 #CoronaWarriors #StayHomeStaySafe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

On 19 May, Boney Kapoor through a written statement informed that his house staff was tested positive for coronavirus.

He also addressed that the family will be following the 14 days of self-quarantine and will follow the instructions, guidelines provided by BMC, and the medical team.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2020 09:38:41 IST

Tags : Boney Kapoor, Boney Kapoor Coronavirus, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Mumbai, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Janhvi Kapoor