Malaika Arora confirms she has tested positive for coronavirus, will be 'quarantined at home'
The shoot of India's Best Dancer has been halted after Malaika Arora tested coronavirus positive.
Malaika Arora has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress shared a statement on her Instagram profile on Monday morning where she confirmed the news adding that she wanted to inform everyone that she is feeling fine.
The actress revealed she is asymptomatic and following all required protocols, "and will be quarantined at home" as instructed by her doctors and authorities.
Malaika requested everyone to stay calm and safe and thanked everyone for their support.
According to a report in India Today, the shoot of India's Best Dancer has been halted after Malaika Arora tested coronavirus positive.
On Sunday, actor Arjun Kapoor had taken to Instagram to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Arjun said he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities.
Stating that it is his duty to inform everyone about him testing positive, he added, "These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."
Earlier in May, a member of Arjun's father Boney Kapoor's domestic staff had tested positive for COVID-19 as well. At that time Boney had issued a statement saying, "Myself, my children, and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact we haven't left our home since the lockdown started."
On the work front, Arjun, who was last seen in the period drama Panipat was revealed to be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in their upcoming venture Bhoot Police. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the horror comedy will see the actors being featured together for the first time and will reportedly go on floors by the end of the year.
