Arjun Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, says he's 'asymptomatic' and quarantined at home

Arjun Kapoor took to social media on Sunday to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus

Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, 6 September. Kapoor said that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities.

"These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Kapoor wrote.

Arjun is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, in May, a member of Boney's domestic staff had tested positive for COVID-19. "Myself, my children, and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," Kapoor said in the statement.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 historical drama Panipat. It was recently announced that he will be a part of the upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police.