Malaal, One Day, Oh Baby, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Raatchasi: Know Your Releases

This week's releases at the box office offer a wide range of choices for moviegoers. While Bollywood has a love story and a thriller in the pipeline, Hollywood delivers Marvel's highly-anticipated Spider-Man:Far from Home. From down South, Samantha brings an eccentric film, Oh Baby, and Jyotika addresses a social cause with Tamil film, Raatchasi.

Malaal

What's it about: According to Malaal's synopsis it is "the story of Shiva and Astha, two very different people from contrasting backgrounds who experience the innocence of love".

Who's in it: Sharmin Segal, Meezaan Jaaferi

Why it may work: Leading filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will introduce his niece Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, son of veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi in Malaal. The actors are said to be Bhansali’s protégés who assisted him during the filming of Padmaavat. Malaal is directed by National Award winning director Mangesh Hadawale and bankrolled by Bhansali and T-series productions.

One Day: Justice Delivered

What's it about: One Day: Justice Delivered revolves around a Special Crime Branch officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high-profile individuals in a state capital.

Who's in it: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshikha and Murali Sharma.

Why it may work: One Day: Justice Delivered trailer serves as an intriguing thriller which features Anupam as a contemplative retired high court judge and Esha as a crime branch officer.

Oh Baby!

What's it about: Oh Baby narrates the story of a veteran actor Lakshmi who visits a photo studio, only to magically transform into a 24-year old and gets a chance to re-live her life all over again.

Who's in it: Samantha Akkineni, Adivi Sesh, Naga Shaurya

Why it may work: Directed by Nandini Reddy, Oh Baby is the Telugu remake of a popular Korean film, Miss Granny, which was released in 2014. Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the success of Majli and Super Deluxe, plays the protagonist in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

What's it about: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker is dealing with the loss of his mentor Iron Man but he needs to step up to take on new threats to save the world.

Who's in it: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L Jackson, John Favreau

Why it may work: Spider-Man: Far From Home, serves as a direct followup to Endgame, and will also conclude Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Tony Stark's love for Peter Parker was the central plot for Avengers: Endgame, the narrative in Far From Home will see Peter seeking a closure after the demise of Tony in Endgame.

Raatchasi

What's it about: Raatchasi is the story of a headmistress who struggles to safeguard her school and students from mismanagement and the failings of our education system.

Who's in it: Jyotika, Hareesh Peradi, Sathyan

Why it may work: Directed by Sy Gowthamraj, the film holds an important social message at its core — which might likely appeal to moviegoers.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 18:07:08 IST