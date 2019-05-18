Malaal trailer: Sharmin Segal, Meezaan star in a love story produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan's Bollywood debut Malaal was released on 18 May. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film has been produced by Sanjay, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar.

According to the film's synopsis it is "the story of Shiva and Astha, two very different people from contrasting backgrounds who experience the innocence of love". While Shiva is one of the popular but rowdy residents of the chawl, Astha seems like his complete opposite. She is also treated like an outsider, solely because she does not seem to speak Marathi like the rest of them.

Jaaved also shared the trailer on Twitter and thanked Sanjay for believing in Meezaan.

Finally!!! The 3rd gen Jaaferi is on screen. #Meezaan needs all your love and wishes.

Thank you #SanjayLeelaBhansali for believing in him.

Malaal Official Trailer | Sharmin Segal | Meezaan | SLB | 28th June 2019... https://t.co/Fiqp8yeTxk via @YouTube — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 18, 2019

Mangesh made his directorial debut in 2008 with Marathi film Tingya, which received immense commercial and critical acclaim. Dekh Indian Circus, his second film was in Hindi and has received many national and international awards.

Malaal is scheduled to hit cinemas on 28 June.

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 16:32:34 IST

