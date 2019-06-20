You are here:

Oh Baby trailer: Samantha Akkenini plays younger version of Laxmi in Nandini Reddy's comedy

FP Staff

Jun 20, 2019 11:54:14 IST

The trailer of upcoming Telugu language comedy Oh Baby was released on Wednesday. It begins with veteran actor Lakshmi at a photo studio, who after the camera flashes, magically transforms into the 24-year-old version of herself, played by Samantha Akkineni. The rest of the clip shows her readjusting to this change, reminiscing about the time that has passed.

Oh Baby trailer: Samantha Akkenini plays younger version of Laxmi in Nandini Reddys comedy

Samantha Akkineni in a still from Oh Baby. YouTube

She also finds a friend and companion in Naga Shaurya, who notices that she has an old soul. Adivi Sesh also makes a cameo role as a younger version of her husband, in the film directed by Nandini Reddy.

According to India Today, Oh Baby is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Miss Grannywho mysteriously regains her youthful physical appearance after she realises her family sees her as a burden.

Suresh Babu and Sunitha Tati have produced Oh Baby, also starring Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Urvashi, Pragati and Teja in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on 5 July.

 

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 11:59:32 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Miss Granny , Naga Shaurya , Nandini Reddy , Oh Baby , Pragati , Rajendra Prasad , Rao Ramesh , Samantha Akkineni , Shareworthy , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , teja , Telugu cinema , TrailerWatch , Urvashi , venkatesh daggubati

also see

Girish Karnad passes away: A look at his most memorable acting roles, from Samskara, Nishant to Iqbal

Girish Karnad passes away: A look at his most memorable acting roles, from Samskara, Nishant to Iqbal

Saaho: Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah, praise Prabhas' upcoming action thriller

Saaho: Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah, praise Prabhas' upcoming action thriller

RRR: SS Rajamouli's film, starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, reportedly earns overseas theatrical rights for Rs 70 cr

RRR: SS Rajamouli's film, starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, reportedly earns overseas theatrical rights for Rs 70 cr