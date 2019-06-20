Oh Baby trailer: Samantha Akkenini plays younger version of Laxmi in Nandini Reddy's comedy

The trailer of upcoming Telugu language comedy Oh Baby was released on Wednesday. It begins with veteran actor Lakshmi at a photo studio, who after the camera flashes, magically transforms into the 24-year-old version of herself, played by Samantha Akkineni. The rest of the clip shows her readjusting to this change, reminiscing about the time that has passed.

She also finds a friend and companion in Naga Shaurya, who notices that she has an old soul. Adivi Sesh also makes a cameo role as a younger version of her husband, in the film directed by Nandini Reddy.

According to India Today, Oh Baby is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Miss Granny, who mysteriously regains her youthful physical appearance after she realises her family sees her as a burden.

Suresh Babu and Sunitha Tati have produced Oh Baby, also starring Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Urvashi, Pragati and Teja in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on 5 July.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 11:59:32 IST