Saif Ali Khan to play anti-hero in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: Film will be a 3D post-Bahubali experience

Saif Ali Khan has multiple films lined up, including Baazaar, in which he plays a hard-nosed Gujarati businessman. The Sacred Games actor will be seen as a Naga baba in Navdeep Singh's upcoming film, tentatively titled Hunter and will become the anti-hero in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Khan opened up about reuniting with his Omkara co-star after twelve years.

Khan said Taanaji will be a post-Baahubali kind of experience — high on grandeur and computer graphics. "I respect Ajay and like the way he looks at life. I’m happy to be a part of this huge historical which will be a screen extravaganza. Ajay loves cinema, is a great producer, and this is the right film to make today as it highlights patriotism and heroism. Kids will love it, so will the rest of the country," he told Mirror. The shoot for the film is already underway.

Hunter, in which his character looks strikingly similar to Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow, is also one of the hardest things he has done in his career, he told the publication. The film will see him ride horses, engage in sword fighting and sport elaborate headgear.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 17:30 PM