Mahesh Bhatt loses his temper at book launch event, Alia steps in to clam him down

FP Staff

Dec 09, 2019 11:20:20 IST

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Shaheen recently released a memoir titled ‘I’ve Never been (Un)Happier’ chronicling her battle with depression and anxiety. On Sunday, the Bhatt family came out to support her during the launch of the book in Mumbai. Mahesh, Soni Razdan, Pooja and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended the press conference and interacted with the media at the launch.

In what can only be termed as the one of most personal conversation, the Bhatt family members bared all about their insecurities and struggles, including alcohol addiction and mental illness. While answering one such question, Mahesh seemed to have got carried away and began ranting at the top of his voice. A video that is doing rounds of the Internet shows Mahesh giving an impassioned speech about "fitting in the society." He is heard saying, "I can't expect a young little girl to fit into this sick world where brutality is legitimised."

Soni and Alia are seen signaling him to calm down. But, Mahesh ignores Alia, and continues with his speech, which leaves the actress rather uncomfortable who later says, “I warned you this was going to happen.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with Ajay Devgn.

