Madonna responds to VMAs backlash: Didn't intend to do a tribute to Aretha Franklin
At the MTV Video Music Awards, during her introduction for Video of the Year Award, Madonna gave a five-minute long tribute to honour the late Aretha Franklin. However, many Twitter users called her speech disrespectful as it focused more on her rather than the Queen of Soul.
Madonna responded to the outrage through an Instagram post on 21 August. Explaining her side of the story, the singer said that her speech was never a tribute to Franklin, who died at 76 due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.
Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! 🌈💕🎉. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes
During her speech, Madonna talked about the origins of her career, how she auditioned with Franklin's '(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman'. Though the audition was unsuccessful, she spoke about the influence Franklin had on her career. By the end of her speech, she said,"I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. Respect. Long live the queen," which was met with mixed reactions.
Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 13:08 PM