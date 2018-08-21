MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Twitterati brand Madonna's tribute to Aretha Franklin 'disrespectful'

Madonna was set to pay tribute to the 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards, but according to Twitterati, the speech seemed to be all about herself.

MTV asked Madonna to honour Franklin, who died on 16 August, during her introduction for the video of the year winner announcement. Most of the tribute to Franklin, however, was spent explaining the early origins of Madonna's career, reports Variety.com.

The only mention of Franklin was that Madonna sang "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman" to — ultimately unsuccessfully — audition for a song. She credited that failure with launching her into a different opportunity that led to the rest of her career.

She added towards the end of her speech: "I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. Respect. Long live the queen." This got her mixed reactions.

Aretha in heaven sitting on her throne looking down at Madonna like Bitch did You die or me? Aretha or Madonna #VMAS pic.twitter.com/L7Ibsu86Xj — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) August 21, 2018

Madonna just appropriated all the cultures. pic.twitter.com/wtggU116pk — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 21, 2018

Aretha watching Madonna’s tribute to her from heaven .... pic.twitter.com/fuMkCCf1AT — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 21, 2018

Did Madonna make her Aretha Tribute about Madonna with a sprinkle of Aretha's name in it?? — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 21, 2018

MTV allowed Madonna to dress up like a witch doctor and give a “tribute” to Aretha Franklin by telling us a 10 minute story about “Where Madonna Came From” and didn’t allow Lenny Kravitz do a proper tribute instead of waiting in the wings to present Post Malone. #VMAs #Confused pic.twitter.com/RIY3hEZDRb — Big D Mons†er (@D_muffin) August 21, 2018

They ended the show on the most disrespectful note by having Madonna spend 10 minutes talking about herself while “honoring” Aretha and then giving the award to a racist lmao — ✨born again lesbian✨ (@Jauredramatic) August 21, 2018

If Madonna sneaks her way into heaven. Aretha gone beat her ass. Aretha or Madonna — Amaya Rena'e (@Miss_Sugarwolf) August 21, 2018

Aretha Franklin's Tribute at the #VMAs: 1. Madonna talks about herself, at length, with Aretha as a footnote. 2. "Respect" is played at the very end. 3. A photo of Aretha with "1942-2018." Bro, what? Disrespectful. — Nia Langley✨ (@theNiaLangley) August 21, 2018

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 16:44 PM