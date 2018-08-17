You are here:

Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Hugh Jackman offer condolences to Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin

Indo-Asian News Service

Aug,17 2018 13:55:44 IST

From singers to actors to leaders, Hollywood celebrities from all segments condoled the demise of the legendary singer Aretha Franklin, who died at 76 after battling serious health conditions.

Aretha Franklin. Twitter

The Respect fame singer died due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type on Thursday at her home, reports deadline.com

A slew of Hollywood celebrities paid tributes to the 'Queen of Soul' and mourned her death. Here's what celebrities wrote on social media.

Elton John posted:

Franklin's final public performance was last November, when she sang at an Elton John AIDS Foundation gala in New York. Recalling her last performance, John said: "I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn't sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept." Lady Gaga said,

Ellen DeGeneres said she loved Aretha Franklin's music her entire life.

Actor Hugh Jackman said:

Oprah Winfrey wrote,

