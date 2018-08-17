Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Hugh Jackman offer condolences to Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin

From singers to actors to leaders, Hollywood celebrities from all segments condoled the demise of the legendary singer Aretha Franklin, who died at 76 after battling serious health conditions.

The Respect fame singer died due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type on Thursday at her home, reports deadline.com

A slew of Hollywood celebrities paid tributes to the 'Queen of Soul' and mourned her death. Here's what celebrities wrote on social media.

Elton John posted:

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

Franklin's final public performance was last November, when she sang at an Elton John AIDS Foundation gala in New York. Recalling her last performance, John said: "I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn't sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept." Lady Gaga said,

What beautiful music and vocal artistry you gave to the world. You are a legend and your soul will never be forgotten. Rest in peace angel of music. #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/ab8fmIhp4o — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 16, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres said she loved Aretha Franklin's music her entire life.

I have loved Aretha Franklin’s music my entire life, and her music has played in our audience for 15 years. My heart goes out to her family. #RESPECT #QueenofSoul — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 16, 2018

Actor Hugh Jackman said:

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

Oprah Winfrey wrote,

