Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on 'Besharam Rang': 'Deepika's costume in Pathaan's song objectionable'
In the same breath, he alleged 'Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang as seen in the JNU case'.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took objection to actor Deepika Padukone’s costume in a song of Bollywood film Pathaan and said if certain scenes are not “corrected”, the government will consider what to do about its screening. Mishra, the spokesperson of the state government, also said Padukone has been a supporter of the “Tukde Tukde gang as seen in the JNU case.
Mishra’s statement came after a song, “Beshram Rang“, featuring Padukone from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film was released recently. He said the costumes seen in the song are prima facie “highly objectionable” and it is clearly visible that this song was filmed out of a “contaminated mentality”. Deepika’s costume in ‘Pathaan‘ song objectionable, Mishra told reporters in Mhow in Indore district.
In the same breath, he alleged “Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang as seen in the JNU case”. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often uses the “tukde-tukde gang” remark coined in the aftermath of a JNU protest in Delhi in 2016. “Pathaan“, a Hindi-language action thriller film, is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.
Notably, Mishra, a senior leader of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, in October warned the makers of the Bollywood film “Adipurush“, based on the epic Ramayana, of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the “wrong” way are not removed. In July this year, he directed to file an FIR (First Information Report) over a controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s documentary ‘Kaali’ after an outrage.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shaleena Nathani opens up on styling Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in Pathaan's song Besharam Rang
Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.
Here's why Deepika Padukone is the queen of entertainment! Fans hail her avatar in Pathaan's Besharam Rang
Starring in one of her hottest looks ever, she donned multiple colourful bikinis and monokinis with a shoulder length hair-cut as she lit the screens up with her super sexy dance moves with Shah Rukh Khan.
What we liked the most of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan song Besharam Rang
Pathaan just unveiled the first song Besharam Rang. The track features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the most fashionable look. Sizzling, yet there was nothing that was distasteful about their moves and fashionable and that's what makes them the hottest pair. for the coming year