Deepika Padukone has been especially unstoppable this month, with her work announcements and surprises. After she won hearts with her electrifying special appearance for the song, ‘Current Laga Re‘ from Rohit Shetty’s upcoming next, ‘Cirkus‘ a few days ago, she now set the internet on fire with one of her hottest avatars and sensuous chemistry with SRK ever, in the first song, ‘Besharam Rang‘, from their highly anticipated film, ‘Pathaan‘.

Starring Deepika in one of her hottest looks ever, she donned multiple colourful bikins and monokinis with a shoulder length hair-cut as she lit the screens up with her super sexy dance moves especially the ones with SRK. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement on seeing the actress in yet another contrasting look from her latest appearance as her Chennai Express’s much loved character, ‘Meenamma’ for a special song for Rohit Shetty’s, Cirkus. With her versatile and massive outings, her fans talked about their love for her in ‘Current Laga Re‘ 4 days back and are now all about this #QueenOfEntertainment on social media, for her Pathaan track, making her trend on top. Not just this, but she is the topic of conversation across social media as she stole trend lists with another trend of #Deepika abuzz as well as #BesharamRang.

Taking to their social media, they hailed the true Queen of Entertainment saying:

I think this is the most glamorous song ever of any Bollywood actress of this era 😍

In the entire song I was unable to take my eyes off from her 😋😘. Just fire 💥💋. Indeed #DeepikaPadukone is the #QueenOfEntertainment 💖.

Maja aa gaya ..2013 Deepu fever is back again 🙏💕😭. pic.twitter.com/cUCfDjzp2Q — Debarupa Palit🇮🇳 (@ipalitDebarupa) December 12, 2022

Falling for you everyday @deepikapadukone the hottest woman can you take two minutes and respond to me🥺🙏🏻. This is amazing and superb #QueenOfEntertainment pic.twitter.com/0FN7ytB9Lu — This is the End (@IamSSMBFan99) December 12, 2022

Starting with a bang with Gehraiyaan in the start of the year, to ending it with this power packed song and so many global moments, Deepika has had quite the year and her fans only have more to look forward to with Pathaan, Fighter, The Intern Remake, Mahabharata and many more lined up ahead too.

