After teasing us with scintillating stills, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan have finally dropped the first song Besharam Rang and we can definitely say that DP’s hot avatar is a treat to sore eyes.

Sharing the song on Instagram, SRK captioned it, “Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here – https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

While Deepika‘s ravishing avatar will take your breath away, SRK‘s chiselled physique will definitely leave all his female fans gasping. Besharam is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar while it is crooned by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar.

Talking about DP, actor Siddharth Anand recently said in a statement, “Deepika Padukone, apart from being a fantastic actor who has grown with each film, is also the hottest actress of our country. Casting her for the character in the film was as organic as it could get. She can be vulnerable and yet very, very sexy just effortlessly. So, when you have her in the film, you have to present her in a way that does complete justice to her.”

He adds, “I wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever. That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, when she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, we decided to just maximise how hot DP could look on screen! And the result will be unveiled when you see this amazing song.”

Also starring John Abraham in a key role, the film is set to hit the screens on 25th January.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.