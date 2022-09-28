Madhubala's sister feels actress' love story with Dilip Kumar shouldn't be sensationalised

It was back in July that senior Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that soon a movie based on the life of yesteryear actress Madhubala is going to take off. Not only this, but taking to his Twitter account, Adarsh revealed that the Mughal-E-Azam actress’ younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan has also collaborated with the Shaktimaan producers to make the biopic. Later in August, news agency IANS reported that actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband and film producer Tutu Sharma has set his eyes on producing Madhubala‘s biopic. However, now late actress’ younger sister Bhushan has expressed her concern about Sharma’s plans of taking up the biopic project. According to The Times of India, Madhur Bhushan was so disturbed by the news that she also sent a legal notice to Sharma.

While adding that Tutu Sharma may beat her to the winning post, the report revealed that the actual reason behind the contention is that Bhushan doesn’t want Madhubala’s romance with late legendary actor Dilip Kumar to be played out. In her interaction Bhushan revealed that the Mughal-E-Azam stars were in a relationship for 9 long years, however, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar didn’t see a happily-ever after and the two parted their ways on a sour note. Bhushan revealed that the Naya Daur legal case had a big hand in their split. Reportedly, it began with Madhubala being casted in B.R Chopra’s Naya Daur opposite Dilip Kumar. The two shot the film for 15 days when Chopra decided to shoot the rest of the movie in Bhopal, a decision which didn’t sit well with Madhubala’s father and Dilip Kumar testified against them.

TOI quoted Bhushan as saying, “If you believe me, it was the ‘Naya Daur’ case that created wedges between them. Tempers flared and things got bad. Shayad Allah ko manzoor nahin tha aur unka pyaar khatam ho gaya. Dilip saab had come home after that and yes, Madhubala did ask him to say ‘sorry’ to our father. But Dilip saab termed him as ‘dictator and difficult’.” Now citing a source, the report revealed that while Bhushan didn’t mind a soft mention of Madhubala and Dilip Kumar’s relationship in the biopic, she is afraid that Sharma may sensationalise the same. However, in conversation with TOI, Sharma revealed that despite the notice he is going ahead with the biopic, which will be based on the biography book Madhubala: Dard ka Safar. And added that as Madhubala was a public figure, “nobody can claim a copyright” on the life of a public figure including their close family members.

For those who don’t know, Madhubala passed away at the age of 36 after suffering from a heart ailment in 1969. She tied the knot to legendary singer Kishore Kumar in 1960. On the other hand, Dilip Kumar, who found love in Saira Banu, left the world for his heavenly abode at the age of 98 last year in July after suffering from prolonged illness.

